Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 4,817 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 6.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,752,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.73. 5,239,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.