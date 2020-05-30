Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,646. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $967.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

