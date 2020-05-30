Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $90,863,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,192 shares of company stock worth $34,029,048. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

Shares of TWLO traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.60. 2,835,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

