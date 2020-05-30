Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Metering Systems to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

SMS traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.29). 657,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 622.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.23. The company has a market cap of $703.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.58 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Foy acquired 83,333 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £504,164.65 ($663,200.01). Also, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 3,016 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,965.92 ($26,264.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 174,305 shares of company stock worth $103,541,104 over the last quarter.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

