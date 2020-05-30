SmartCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $22,174.32 and $13.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 29,063,168 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

