SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 1,095,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

