Sonova (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $156.50, 4 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Sonova (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.