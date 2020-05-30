Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

