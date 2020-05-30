Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SONA. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $126,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

