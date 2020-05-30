Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,677 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 10,017,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

