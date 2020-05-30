Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,966 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.05. 1,282,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,588. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.