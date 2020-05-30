Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

NYSE MA traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.89. 4,831,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.