Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,085 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.19. 1,364,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.