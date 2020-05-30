Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,270 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 242,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 108,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,758,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,402. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.