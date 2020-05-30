Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,294 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.62. 5,413,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

