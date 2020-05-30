Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 23.66% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Shares of GLL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $74.48.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.