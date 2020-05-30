Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 231,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,408. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

