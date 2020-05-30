Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,806,000 after buying an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,188,000 after purchasing an additional 420,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 6,915,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

