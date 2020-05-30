Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,137 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

Shares of T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 41,908,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

