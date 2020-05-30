Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 187,129 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 854.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

