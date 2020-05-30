Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 957,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.