Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 180,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.