Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,436,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.36. 7,066,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

