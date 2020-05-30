Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,771 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. 49,714,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,821,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

