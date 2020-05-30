Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 49,108,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.