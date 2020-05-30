Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,428.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,336.35. The stock has a market cap of $967.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

