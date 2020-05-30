Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,495. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

