Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,433,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

