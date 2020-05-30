Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $62.93. 33,265,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,794,588. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

