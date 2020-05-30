Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 165.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.75. 6,943,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

