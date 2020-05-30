Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.30. 17,743,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

