Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 7,392,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,953. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

