Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

