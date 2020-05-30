Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 20,448,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

