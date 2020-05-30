Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 256,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

