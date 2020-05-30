Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $309.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.61. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.