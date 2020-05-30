Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2,985.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,909 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 164,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,944. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

