Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1,467.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,834 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 106,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 8,237,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,346. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

