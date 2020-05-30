Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. 160,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,083. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.