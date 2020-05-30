Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 644.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,250,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,600,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

