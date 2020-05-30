Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 210.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,059 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,205,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

