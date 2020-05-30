Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4,903.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 749,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 650,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

