Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,564 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

