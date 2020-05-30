Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. 33,845,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,908,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.75. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

