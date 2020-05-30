Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. 17,009,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,582. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

