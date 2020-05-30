Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,366. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.