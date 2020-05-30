Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 16,351 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 10,138,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

