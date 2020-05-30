Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 672,062 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $61,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 157,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 3,933,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

