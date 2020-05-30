Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 99,801 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 771.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,257. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

