Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 585.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

